These are the 30 ZIP codes in DFW with the most home sales

Thanks in part to super-low interest rates, homes sales in many North Texas neighborhoods continue to climb, and in most cases, prices do, too.

McKinney, Forney, Prosper, Aubrey, Celina, and Rockwall are among the hottest of the hot in North Texas in terms of sales volume year-to-date, according to sales information compiled with the assistance of Compass real estate firm’s Dallas office.

To see if your ZIP code is among those where sales are sizzling, click on this gallery.

Through the first nine months of 2020, some 27,779 homes sold in the top 30 ZIP codes for sales in North Texas — and that was in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that stalled sales in the spring. That’s up 8.9 percent from the 25,508 homes sold in the same 30 ZIP codes in 2019, according to statistics compiled by Compass based on North Texas Real Estate Information Systems data.

The average home price in the 30 highest-volume Dallas-Fort Worth markets in September 2020 was $343,400, which is 5.1 percent higher than in September 2019.

Across DFW — not just in the 30 hottest ZIPs — home sales are up 19.6 percent over last year and home prices are up 10.3 percent, according to the most recent National Housing Report released by RE/MAX.

Median sales prices for September across DFW were $300,000, up from $271,990 in September 2019.

Some 10,086 homes sold in September DFW-wide. That’s down from 10,902 in August, but up from 8,433 in September 2019, according to RE/MAX.

"The Dallas-Fort Worth housing market is strong, and I believe the trend will continue until next year,” said Kendra Norwood, owner of RE/MAX Innovations real estate office in DeSoto. "The pandemic has been hard, yet people are still moving, and builders are still constructing homes — especially on the outskirts."