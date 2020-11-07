These 10 North ZIP codes are getting the most home sale offers right now

OpenDoor lists the 10 hottest ZIP codes for home sale offers in what is a seller's market in North Texas.

The Lake Parks area of Grand Prairie, Far North Fort Worth, Northwest Fort Worth, Forney, Garland and Burleson are among the hottest areas in Dallas-Fort Worth for home sale offers, according to a ZIP code analysis by OpenDoor.

At the request of the Dallas Business Journal, OpenDoor, which started acquiring homes in North Texas again June 2 after pausing after the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, created a list of its 10 hottest ZIP codes in DFW for home sale offers.

Looking at the data, DFW is a seller’s market right now, Opendoor General Manager Greg Hiltz said in an interview with the Business Journal.

New listings year over year in Dallas are down roughly 11 percent, which sounds bad, but is actually the best of all the markets that iBuyer OpenDoor operates in, Hiltz said.

The median list price in the DFW market is $352,044,1.7 percent lower than a year ago, according to Zillow.

