Texas among the top states with the largest population of remote jobs

The most popular remote jobs in Texas include software engineers, account executives and project managers.

According to a new report, Texas is only behind California in terms of its remote worker population. The report, from FlexJobs, ranked the top 15 states with the highest number of remote job postings since the start of 2019.

Currently, 5.2 percent of workers in the Lone Star state work remotely – in Dallas, it is 4.7 percent. Texas cities with the highest populations of remote workers include The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and Austin with 11.3, 8.8, and 8.2 percent, respectively.

The most popular remote jobs in Texas include software engineers, account executives, and project managers.

For a link to the gallery of the top 15 states, click here.

While workers can work remotely anywhere, a vast majority of those working remote jobs are required to reside in a specific region by their employer – only 5 percent of remote positions don’t.

Prior to the spread of COVID-19, FlexJobs found that 4.9 percent of the American workforce worked from home full-time. With the rise of the virus, workers across the country have had to start working from home — a recent study from Gensler found that only 12 percent of U.S. workers want to work from home full-time.

FlexJobs used U.S. Census Bureau data to compile its report.