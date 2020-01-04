As millions of people across the country avoid unnecessary airline travel due to COVID-19, Southwest Airlines is offering a nontraditional service to help amid the current crisis.

The Dallas-based company announced Monday that for the first time ever, the airline will be offering cargo-only charter services on its Boeing 737s.

In a written statement, Southwest Airlines said it's looking to help get much-needed products to those who need it most, including nonprofits who are helping combat the pandemic.

The cargo will be shipped in the belly of the 737s, with only pilots and other necessary team members onboard during the flights, airline officials said. The new service will be provided in conjunction with their passenger charter team.

"For many of our cargo customers, time is of the essence as we often carry life-critical medical treatments, medical supplies, and even food products. Additionally, we carry many e-commerce goods that you’re purchasing online," Southwest posted on its website.

