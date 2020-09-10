Southwest Airlines adds Dallas flights to another Colorado ski destination

Flights to Montrose out of Dallas Love Field begin Dec. 19.

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is adding Montrose Regional Airport in Colorado to its network this winter as airlines continue to add flights to leisure destinations.

Montrose Regional Airport is a 90-minute drive to Telluride, home to a popular ski resort in Southwestern Colorado. After this story published, Southwest officially announced the Montrose addition to its network Thursday afternoon.

Service between Denver and Montrose will occur up to thrice daily, and flights between Dallas Love Field and Montrose will occur once a day on weekends, Southwest said. Service to Montrose begins Dec. 19.

Montrose Regional Airport will also be serviced by American Airlines and United Airlines this winter, according a schedule posted to the airport's website.