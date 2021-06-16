Texas Rangers, Comerica team up to help minority-owned businesses. Here's how to apply

The two organizations held a similar contest last year to help small businesses overcome struggles they faced during the pandemic.

The Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank are partnering together to launch a contest that will help women-owned and minority-owned businesses in North Texas.

The two organizations held a similar contest last year called Rally Back, which helped small businesses overcome struggles they faced during the pandemic.

Now, the two are seeking to help small business owners again this year. Certified women-owned or minority-owned small businesses can apply online through July 31.

The grand prize winner will receive advertising and marketing support on the Rangers’ social media channels, on the Rangers Radio Network, and in the Rangers’ 2022 game program.

The small business that wins first place will also receive four tickets to a 2022 Rangers game at Globe Life Field and a private suite night provided by Comerica Bank.

The second and third-place finalists will also be recognized in a Texas Rangers social post and receive four tickets to a 2022 Rangers game.

Those wanting to enter must be within a 50-mile radius of Globe Life Field. The businesses must submit a video or essay answering the following questions:

Why should the Texas Rangers choose you?

Why is your business valuable to your community and the Rangers community, highlighting the struggles and obstacles the business has overcome to successfully grow?

What would a marketing partnership with the Rangers mean to your business?

After July 31, the top three selected entries will be invited to Globe Life Field to pitch their business to the panel of judges, including Rangers’ executives, player alumni, and a Comerica representative.

Judging criteria will be based on the expression of the obstacles the business has overcome and the support and value the business adds to its community, the team said.

The Texas Rangers said the judging panel will also take into consideration originality and creativity, and connection and experience with the baseball team.

Last year's first-place winner, District Barbershop, along with RLC Diversity and Precious Petals, will be recognized at the June 26 game when the Rangers face the Kansas City Royals.