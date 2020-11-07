ShearShare cofounders see more independent stylists coming out of the pandemic

ShearShare has seen new users grow 150 percent over the last three months.

As COVID-19 closes salon doors, more beauticians and barbers are becoming independent contractors.

According to Courtney Caldwell, cofounder and COO of ShearShare Inc., about 70 percent of beauticians are independent contractors – and that increase was already disrupting the beauty industry before the pandemic. The industry has the second largest number of freelancers, she said.

After shelter-in-place restrictions lift in many states across the country, the number of independent stylists may continue to see growth.

ShearShare, a B2B mobile marketplace that connects licensed independent beauticians and barbers with empty salon space, has seen website traffic almost double and new users grow 150 percent during the last three months.

Tye Caldwell, the company's co-founder, and CEO, said he estimates the pandemic will close between 4 to 11 percent of salons and barbershops. This, in turn, could encourage more stylists to become independent.

The industry is rebounding now, but some stylists are without a workplace, Courtney said. She is glad her company can play a part in helping the industry recover by helping independent beauticians find space to work, she said.

