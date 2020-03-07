San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's mansion could be yours — for $3.1M

The home includes spacious rooms and a backyard pool surrounded by acres of green space. Take a tour through Gregg Popovich's home.

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's house is on the luxury home market again.

After some minor painting and other touchups, the mansion is listed again — this time without an adjacent piece of property and a lower price reflecting that change.

Popovich's 9,640-square-foot mansion in the Dominion is now listed at $3.1 million, said Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, who listed the home.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home was originally listed with that adjacent property for $3.6 million and reduced slightly to $3.5 million.

It was taken off the market late last year after being listed for 162 days as there was "no rush" to sell the home, Cinaroglu said. That pause was extended a bit when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

"We see that the market is doing good this summer, so we decided to come on right after since the market is doing so well," Cinaroglu said.

All the rooms are very large, Cinaroglu said, with the smallest one being about 16 by 18 feet. The two-story home, which is on 2.62 acres, comes with an in-ground pool in the backyard. He said the biggest feature is privacy. The home is in the Vineyard Estates, which has a second gate within the gated Dominion community, with only eight homes in the area.

The home is surrounded by the Camp Bullis Military Reservation, which gives it the feeling of being in the middle of nowhere.