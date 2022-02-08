Tennis star John Isner says maybe in 'near future' he'll stop competing. How he plans to stay involved in sport and help Dallas families in need.

Isner lives just down the road from the new Dallas Open, which is expected to have a big economic impact on Dallas, and on Dallas families through Isner's foundation

DALLAS — Pro sports bring in big money to North Texas. And this week, professional tennis will add a lot more zeroes.

“We think it will be an $8 million impact to the city alone,” said Peter Lebedevs, the tournament director of the new Dallas Open.

The event is underway at SMU. Organizers expect 1,600 local hotel rooms to be booked this week, by some of the 20,000-plus spectators who are expected to attend.

Lebedevs said there are also big intangible economic benefits.

“The event is broadcast to approximately 100 countries around the world from the first ball on stadium court to the last ball. And it is broadcast every day domestically on the Tennis Channel. So, it is really going to raise the profile of Dallas as a tennis mecca," said Lebedevs.

This is now one of only 10 ATP tournaments in the country. And it’s the only one that is played entirely indoors. That’s helpful considering our recent weather. This big new event was brought about, in part, by a very big tennis player.

6’10” star John Isner, who has called Highland Park home for four years, and is just down the road from SMU said, “This is where I practice every single day when I am home”.

When he has been away from home, Isner has been working to help bring in marquee players.

“I’m casually recruiting a little bit on the road," said Isner.

Dallas: Where the 'Match that made tennis in America' was played

Isner said he sees a large base of tennis players and fans in North Texas. Many of them may have even attended another tournament that called Dallas home many years ago, the WCT Finals.

A long time ago, pro tennis was huge in Dallas. Look at the names here of the champions from that tournament. Tennis.com has a whole write-up on the 1972 contest in Dallas that was dubbed the “Match that made tennis in America.”

Isner sees an end to his tennis career, and a possible new beginning with the Dallas Open

And then it all went away. But now it’s back. And Isner is hoping it’ll be around, even long after he leaves the court.

“The reality is I am at the later stages of my career for sure. This is the 15th year on tour. I have had 14 very successful years. There is going to be a time, maybe in the near future, where I won’t be playing anymore. But considering that this tournament is going to be played so close to where I live, it’s going to be something that I want to help out in any aspect that I can going forward," he said.

In the years ahead, the organizers behind this think the Dallas Open will grow and produce even bigger economic returns.

But it’s more than just profits. This also helps raise money for the Isner Family Foundation, which aims to help parents whose kids are being treated at Children’s Health.

“My wife and I are so fortunate to have three healthy and happy kids. And we realize that there are so many people and families out there that aren’t as fortunate as we are, so we want to help out as much as we possibly can," said Isner.

