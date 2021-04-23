Rezoning rejected for seven-story apartment project near White Rock Lake

The project would have brought 305 apartments and new retail to the area.

DALLAS — The developer of a proposed seven-story apartment complex near White Rock Lake is going back to the drawing board after its initial rezoning request was rejected Thursday evening.

Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential was hoping to expand the density and height allowed on a nearly 4-acre site in East Dallas at the intersection of Gaston Avenue, Garland Road and Grand Avenue. Formerly home of The Lot, a restaurant and beer garden that closed last year due to the pandemic, Mill Creek wants to build The Trailhead, a 305-unit apartment complex that would include ground-floor retail and a connection to the neighboring Santa Fe Trail. The site is currently zoned to only support a four-story building.

Despite a number of groups, including the Garland Road Vision Advisory Committee and The Friends of Santa Fe Trail, speaking in favor of the new development, many neighbors were not so convinced. More than 60 people signed up to speak out against the development at Thursday's meeting. Some 718 signatures were also gathered through an online petition in opposition to the zoning change, according to Leslie Hern, founder of a neighborhood group called "Save the White Rock Lake Skyline."

While many speakers admitted that they were not against development at the site, concerns were raised regarding the development’s proposed height, density and the extra traffic it would bring to the 3G intersection, which is already one of the most congested in the area. Others were also worried that the development could create a precedent for similar projects in the future.