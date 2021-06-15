Remote work with a twist: Wichita Falls wants to pay companies to hire local residents

The city hopes the program will find remote jobs for military spouses and recent graduates of Midwestern State University.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — When COVID-19 shut down offices across the country, forcing employees to work remotely, some workers relocated to different cities or states.

Seeing this trend as an opportunity, some communities began offering incentives to try and lure these workers. Places such as Tulsa, Oklahoma; Topeka, Kansas; Savannah, Georgia; and Tuscon, Arizona have all offered some kind of remote work incentive program. Closer to home, Wichita Falls is also offering their own program, but with a twist.

"We incentivize the company, not the individual. By state law, we cannot use these funds for individuals, but we can use them for companies and industries. This is what differentiates us from everybody else," said David Leezer, vice president of Business Attraction for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Sitting about two hours northwest of Dallas and nearly three hours south of Oklahoma City is Wichita Falls, a small city of more than 100,000. Its remote work program is brand new, having launched about two weeks ago, says Leezer. While any resident is eligible, the program is focused on finding jobs for two key groups. The first is military spouses, also known as trailing spouses.

RELATED:

"Our largest employer is Sheppard Air Force Base. We realized that when a member of the service gets transferred, a lot of times, their spouse has to give up a job. We felt that this would be a great asset to help a military spouse, or somebody who's about ready to retire from the military, to find a job, work remotely and keep them in Wichita Falls," said Leezer.

"A lot of these trailing spouses have impressive backgrounds. Some were accountants, technicians, engineers, and have a diverse skill set that's a great asset for us."

The program is also aimed at recent graduates of Midwestern State University, a small, public liberal arts university located in the city.

"Like every other community, what we're trying to focus on is getting those graduates to stay in Wichita Falls. That generation is more comfortable with working remote," Leezer said. "We felt that was a great base because Midwestern State graduates a variety of students. They have business majors, marketing majors, engineers and medical personnel. That's a strong base for us."

A few rules apply to companies interested in the program. Each job must pay at least $15 per hour and health care benefits must be offered, though employees are not required to take them. Each employee must show proof that they have lived in Wichita Falls for at least six months before getting the job. Contractor positions are not applicable, along with a few select businesses, such as outbound call centers.

"We negotiate in advance with the company for the job, and it's all dependent upon how much they're going to pay," said Leezer. "It could be a $3,000 incentive. It could be a $5,000 incentive. It could be more depending on what they pay."

Leezer says he's already been getting calls from interested companies. Eventually, he hopes the program and the talented workers it produces might convince a few companies to open physical offices in Wichita Falls. Aerospace, manufacturing and oil companies make up some of the city's largest private employers. They include companies like Sealed Air Corporation, Howmet Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Pamlico Air.

Later this year, Dallas-based Panda Biotech plans to open the nation’s largest hemp processing facility in Wichita Falls, creating at least 100 jobs. In 2022, modular-home maker Clayton Homes plans to open a new manufacturing facility, expected to create about 180 jobs.

While many companies have begun to roll back remote work policies, Leezer says he's not worried about its impact on the new program.