Play ball! Lucas estate with turf baseball field hits market at $9.9M

An estate of 18 acres in Lucas with a wide selection of sporting amenities — including a turf baseball field — is hitting the market at $9.9 million.

Located at 1010 Wendy Lane, the custom home on a gated estate was built in 2016.

The property includes a turf baseball field complete with dugouts and covered seating, separate batting and pitching cages, and a fenced-in basketball court.

While inventory is in shorter supply, luxury home sales like this one are up in Collin County year over year in July, according to the most recent sales data available.

The Lucas property is represented by Karen Cuskey-Hartman, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Texas.