FORT WORTH, Texas — More than 300 American Airlines pilots from across the country picketed at DFW Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The Allied Pilots Association said its members are frustrated that Fort Worth-based American has not invested in upgrades to its scheduling system.

"I might get a schedule that says this is the route I'm going to fly and then I get to the airport and they say that's not going to happen, you're going to do this instead because they're trying to put out fires. But they're doing a bad job at it,” said Jenn Byrne, an APA member and Chicago-based 737 First Officer for American. “Things need to be sorted out ahead of time so that the passengers aren't inconvenienced, I know that I'm going to be home on time, everyone would benefit if we got these things ironed out."

Taylor Lumsden

The picket spanned the entire length of the departures level at DFW Airport’s Terminal D on Wednesday. It was the largest such turnout at any of American’s 10 pilot bases in years, the APA said.

In addition to the hundreds of American pilots, they were also joined by fellow pilots from Delta, Southwest, Spirit and United Airlines. Some American flight attendants and mechanics were also there.

The Allied Pilots are about to negotiate a new contract with American.

In a statement, the airline told WFAA: “We look forward to continuing to negotiate with the APA and will return to the negotiating table in early February. We remain committed to delivering improvements in compensation and quality of life for American Airlines pilots.”

