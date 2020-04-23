North Richland Hills to make budget cuts due to COVID-19 crisis

Non-emergency city operations will close for three days in May to reduce expenses, officials say.

North Richland Hills officials announced the city plans to make budget cuts due to economic loss from the COVID-19 crisis.

Budget cuts will be made for all full-time employees, officials said in a news release Thursday.

The City will also close non-emergency operations on May 1, 8, and 15 to save money.

During those days, public safety operations won't close but employees in the departments will take three days off.

Officials say the lost pay will be spread out through the end of the fiscal year.

City officials say North Richland Hills is estimating a loss in revenue because of lower sales tax collections. This revenue accounts for more than 20% of the city's annual funding, officials said in a news release.

"While we are still analyzing the economic impacts and making projections for the remainder of this year and next, we feel that these actions are necessary now to avoid other more drastic measures, such as reduction or elimination of services, down the road," City Manager Mark Hindman said in a written statement.

Last month, Hindman halted training and travel expenditures and implemented a hiring freeze. Other measures also included reducing hours for part-time employees.

North Richland Hills says the city has saved money with the suspension of library and recreation programs and the cancelation of special events during the pandemic.

City officials say they are working with state and county leaders on a plan to begin to reopen businesses in stages in the coming weeks.

As part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen Friday under “retail-to-go.” This means businesses can sell items that are then picked up curbside or delivered.

Abbott plans on announcing more steps in reopening Texas’ economy on April 27.