New health research hub coming to Dallas

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health's mission is to advance high-impact biomedical and health research activity.

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health has opted to plant its latest hub location in Dallas.

ARPA-H is a new federal entity, bearing a $2.5 billion budget, operates within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Its mission is to advance high-impact biomedical and health research activity.

The Dallas hub will be located at Pegasus Park, a 26-acre life science and social impact-focused campus established in recent years.

The new Dallas-based hub, dubbed the "Customer Experience Hub," will be operated by Advanced Technology International and drive user testing, adoption and access for ARPA-H projects, in addition to enhancing clinical trials, reach representative patient populations and capture outcomes data.

Program managers for the hub will work alongside ATI team members in a dedicated office space at Pegasus Park, which is located along I-35E near Inwood Road.

The findings at the Customer Experience Hub would assist in enabling innovation tied to clinical trials, health outcomes measurements, advanced manufacturing, human-centered design, testing, evaluation data integration, among others.

Washington, D.C., was selected for the first ARPA-H hub, which focuses on engaging key stakeholders to ensure the success of the programs.

ARPA-H opted for Dallas in its search due to "factors such as technical expertise that align with ARPA-H's goals, the depth and breadth of the hub-and-spoke network, comprehensive approach to manage the consortium, and the cost and price realism and reasonableness," it said.

The agency said Texas has been home to leading life science innovators and providers, with sustained investment spurring industry growth and recognition.

Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio teamed up earlier this year to woo one of the three hubs. Dallas stood out as the front runner in the cities' proposal geared toward anchoring the Pegasus Park development.