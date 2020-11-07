Neil Armstrong's former Texas home near NASA's Johnson Space Center for sale

Want to own the former Texas home of the first man to step on the moon?

A former home of legendary astronaut Neil Armstrong is up for sale in the Houston area. It's being listed by Lance Loken, CEO of The Loken Group at Keller Williams Platinum Realty.

The asking price for the 2,560-square-foot home at 1003 Woodland Drive in El Lago is $375,000. It was built in 1964 and four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It's less than 3 miles from NASA's Johnson Space Center, and Armstrong and his family lived in the home until he retired from NASA in 1971.

Click on this gallery to see photos from the home.

The updated features include luxury vinyl plank flooring, five-tab roof shingles, and stainless-steel kitchen appliances. The HAR.com listing also states the kitchen has quartz countertops, glass-fronted cabinets, a five-burner commercial gas range, and a breakfast bar and that the home features a "spa-like primary suite, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a whirlpool tub/shower."

Armstrong died in 2012 following heart surgery at the age of 82 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was buried at sea at his request.

On July 20, 1969, the world stopped to watch as Armstrong and fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to land on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 mission.

Since the 1960s, NASA has become a local economic catalyst, not just for the area along the bay but also for the Houston area as a whole. Not only has NASA impacted economic development, but the area also has seen growth in housing, innovation, and tourism.

A number of the communities in southeast Houston owe their very existence to NASA. The Manned Spacecraft Center was established in 1961 on land owned by Humble Oil. The Friendswood Development Co. established its first master-built community, Clear Lake City, in the area in 1962.

The Manned Spacecraft Center was renamed the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in 1973 to honor the late president.

The growth of housing around the Johnson Space Center not only benefited local real estate developers and homebuilders but also added to the multiplier effect caused by NASA’s presence. Retail stores and restaurants were also built to service the area’s growing population and create more jobs.