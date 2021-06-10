Meritage Homes expands presence in Royse City with third new residential community

A major national homebuilder is continuing to bet on Royse City with its newest development.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — A major national homebuilder has opened sales for the first homes available for purchase in a Royse City residential community designed to appeal to first-time homebuyers.

Meritage Homes’ energy-efficient, two-story houses in DeBerry Reserve south of Interstate 30 start in the $280,000s and started pre-sales this week, with the model home scheduled to open later this summer.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Meritage (NYSE: MTH), the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S. based on homes closed in 2020, will build 115 homes ranging in size from roughly 1,830 square feet to 3,050 square feet.

DeBerry Reserve is along FM 35, just southwest of Royse City High School. The model home and future sales center address is 3281 Glorioso Drive in Royse City.

Amenities are planned to include a pool with restroom facilities, a children’s play area, and exercise trails. Four area homebuilders plan to offer homes in the master-planned community.

DeBerry Reserve will add another 115 Meritage homes to Royse City in addition to the 330 homesites the builder has in Frost Farm and Parkside Village.