ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During times of no or uncertain employment, a popular ridesharing company hopes it can give people a lift.

Lyft recently announced its Jobs Access Program with several nationwide partners in more than 35 cities. The company says this service hones in on one of the greatest restrictions when it comes to escaping poverty: commuting times.

"Lyft is committed to expanding transportation access to those who need it most," it said in a news release. "For the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can mean the difference between successful, long-term employment and lost opportunities."

Among the Jobs Access Program offerings, Lyft says it and its partners will offer the following free or discounted services:

Rides to/from job training programs

Rides to/from job interviews

Rides to/from the first three weeks of employment, until individuals receive their first paycheck and begin to pay for their own transportation

Early partners include the United Way and 211, the USO, Goodwill, National Down Syndrome Society and others.

"United Way believes that people of all ages and abilities should have an opportunity to improve their economic status through employment," said Alicia Lara, Senior Vice President, Impact, United Way Worldwide in the release.

Tampa and Jacksonville are launch cities in Florida, with partners United Way and 211. Tampa also is partnering with Generation and USO, the company said.

"Our partners play a vital role in connecting/identifying individuals in need with Lyft so we can set those organizations up with the ability to provide rides," spokeswoman Darcy Yee told 10News.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter