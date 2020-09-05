'End of an Era': Lizard Lounge in Dallas closes after 28 years

Hundreds of people have shared videos and memories of their time at the Lizard Lounge since the closure was announced Friday night.

An iconic Dallas venue is closing after 28 years of being in business. Owner Don Nedler announced Friday night on Facebook that The Lizard Lounge is closed permanently.

"The cost to maintain the business during the shutdown was overwhelming," Nedler said in his post.

The Lizard Lounge, which is located at 2424 Swiss Avenue, used to be open weekends and would host DJ's and EDM artists on a regular basis.

In the Facebook post, Nedler took the time to thank his employees, calling them the "best in the business." He also thanked every person who ever visited the bar.

"Thank you to everyone who enjoyed an evening, celebrated a special event or just came by for a drink and some great music. I’ve loved every minute of it and I’m not gonna lie, this one stings."

Hundreds of people have since commented on the Facebook post, thanking the Lizard Lounge for its memories.

A Twitter account called TexasEDMFamily also started a thread asking people to share photos and videos of concerts at the club.

Nedler stated at the end of his Facebook post that he does have plans for the future.

"There will be a tomorrow and we have a plan for the future. The world we knew has changed and we had to change to survive. I’ll post more info about our future plans soon. Till then, thanks for the memories and we’ll see you soon."