Indeed has ranked H-E-B as the number one workplace for retailers for the third year in a row, according to a blog post on their website.

Indeed's rankings are based on employer ratings and reviews by employees on Indeed.

According to Indeed's blog post, many employees appreciate the tight-knit culture and family-oriented values of H-E-B.

"H-E-B is by far one of the best places to work in the state of Texas. If you get hired here, it's one job you would really want to keep," an H-E-B partner said.

One H-E-B partner said H-E-B offers flexible hours, fun environment, and staff that cares.

You can view the full Indeed ranking here, which includes Vans, Costco Wholesale, Nike, and Wegmans.

According to H-E-B, they continue to strengthen their position as a leading digital retailer and brick-and-mortar business. H-E-B is dedicated to hiring people who provide exceptional hospitality and opening new stores to deliver world-class shopping and digital experiences.

H-E-B has 116,000 partners in its workforce and operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico.

