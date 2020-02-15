The newly named head coach for the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule, has put his sprawling estate near Waco, Texas, on the market for $2.5 million. Listing broker Haley Holden, with Magnolia Realty, confirmed in a message to CBJ that the property belongs to Rhule and his wife, Julie.

“You guys are lucky to have Matt and the Rhules coming out your way,” she wrote in the message.

Rhule recently signed a $70 million contract to lead the Panthers into next season. He’s heading to Carolina from Baylor University.

Built in 2011, the 8,150-square-foot, three-story residence sits on roughly 5.5 acres in the Badger Ridge subdivision. It has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and garage parking for four vehicles.

The estate boasts features such as an in-ground pool, a basketball court, a theater room, ample outdoor entertaining spaces, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. There’s also a newly added pool house with an attached gym, according to the listing.

Property and listing records show the Rhules bought the home in 2017 for nearly $1.5 million.

