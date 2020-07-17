Home Depot, Lowe's to require customers to wear face masks in stores nationwide

The home improvement chains join Menards and a long list of other stores to mandate face coverings for customers while shopping.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two major home improvement retailers are joining the growing list of stores who will soon require customers to wear face masks.

Lowe's and Home Depot announced policies Friday that will mandate face coverings for shoppers in their stores starting next week. Lowe's will begin enforcing the new policy on Monday, July 20 and Home Depot's mandate will start on Wednesday, July 22.

"As a retailer offering essential goods, we have a responsibility to our associates, customers and small businesses in communities nationwide to help provide a safe shopping experience," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO.

Lowe's employees have been required to wear face masks since May. Home Depot also requires its workers to wear masks and said about 85 percent of stores currently require customers to wear masks, but Friday's decision will extend that policy nationwide.

Home improvement retailer Menards began requiring customers to wear masks in stores in May.