'We are heartbroken to be leaving': Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House closes Fort Worth location

The owners say they were unable to come to an agreement with the landlord that would allow them to survive with the uncertainty ahead.

Another business in Texas has announced it's closing permanently because of the COVID-19 crisis. This time, it's a beloved steakhouse in Fort Worth.

Saturday afternoon, Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House owners Aron and Rainey Fogiel made the announcement on Facebook.

"This is a trying time for everyone, and we are saddened beyond words to not be able to serve your smiling faces at this location once operations were set to resume in the next few weeks."

The Fort Worth location had been open for 38 years. It was one of five Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House restaurants throughout the state that was supposed to partially reopen soon.

Aron and Rainey said after much negotiation, they were unable to come to an agreement with the landlord in Fort Worth that would "allow them to survive the uncertainty ahead."

The Fogiels did say that they look forward to possibly opening another location in Fort Worth sometime in the future.

The other four locations are expected to resume operations within the next few weeks.

"It has been an honor to serve each and every one of you who has passed through these doors since our opening in 1982. This was a very hard decision for us to come to and we are heartbroken to be leaving."