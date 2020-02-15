Dallas’ newest music venue — a collaboration between entrepreneur and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and promoter Live Nation Inc. — has rolled out its initial slate of acts, with artists that range from thrash rock to country and a starting lineup that’s heavy on Texas.

Currently, under construction in an old warehouse owned by Cuban at 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway in the Design District, The HiFi Dallas will open on May 15 with Houston alternative rock band Blue October, followed the next night by Denton-based punk-pop rockers Bowling for Soup.

Country artists will find acts they like on the lineup, too, with Amarillo-raised Kevin Fowler scheduled for May 28 and Houston native Robert Earl Keen on June 19.

The full lineup is at the end of this article.

The new concert hall has two floors, an outdoor patio serving food, craft beer and “inventive cocktails,” and a 1,000-person show capacity. Box seats and premium tickets are on the venue’s upper level alongside upscale food and beverage offerings.

Live Nation’s Clubs & Theaters COO Ben Weeden called the artists opening HiFi “exciting and diverse.”

“The attention and time we’ve taken to invest in building something special and unique will all be worth it when fans experience their favorite artists inside this amazing new venue,” Weeden said.

He said in a prior interview with the Dallas Business Journal that the HiFi is being constructed to be “the best sounding room in the country.”

Weeden also discussed in that story how the deal between Cuban and Live Nation came together, and how future collaborations between Live Nation and Cuban and the Mavs could

work. That could include Mavericks basketball players introducing or interviewing bands and other cross-programming between the club and the basketball team, he said in the interview.

Here’s the full lineup of acts scheduled so far:

May 15: Blue October - Grand Opening Show

May 16: Bowling For Soup

May 17: Wallows (matinee and evening show)

May 20: The Revivalists

May 23: Palaye Royale

May 24: The Struts

May 27: Yung Pinch

May 28: Kevin Fowler

May 29: SNBRN

May 30: Power Trip

June 13: Cross Rags and Young

June 19: Robert Earl Keen

June 21: Half Alive and MisterWives

