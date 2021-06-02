Here are the Top 10 hotels in Dallas-Fort Worth, according to new report

Of the 275 Texas hotels ranked in the U.S. News' most recent report, 87 are located in North Texas.

DALLAS — Over 4,600 American hotels were reviewed for U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Hotels report — 275 are located in Texas, with nearly 90 coming from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Hotels across the country, including in DFW, have been hit hard since the pandemic began. After shuttering last March, the industry was rocked with a wave of layoffs.

In the third quarter of 2020, DFW’s occupancy rate fell nearly 27 percentage points compared to Q3 2019. At 38.2 percent, the region had the lowest occupancy rate of all the state’s major metros. In terms of revenue per available room, DFW’s came to $33.28 last fall — a drop of more than $37 from 2019. As 2020 starts, hotel owners are hoping 2021 doesn't follow suit.

Only luxury hotels and resorts with at least 20 rooms were included in the report. U.S. News defines luxury as a hotel that consistently receives four stars and above. In 2019, hotels with recent accolades or 3.5-star hotels were included in some markets. U.S. News calculated a hotel score based on the hotel's previous awards and recognitions, hotel class rating, and guest reviews.

No. 10 - The Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club

Frisco’s recently renovated Westin Stonebriar hotel sits among the top 50 in the state at No. 42. Late last November, The Westin Stonebriar reopened after a full-scale, $30 million revitalization — click here to see an inside look — with more to come this year.

No. 9 - Omni Fort Worth Hotel

Located in the city’s core is the Omni Fort Worth Hotel – U.S. News ranked the hotel as No. 37 in Texas.

No. 8 - The Joule

With 160 units in the heart of Dallas, The Joule was ranked No. 8 in DFW and No. 34 in the state. Art, both small and large, can be found throughout the hotel's public and private spaces.

No. 7 - HALL Arts Hotel Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton

The HALL Arts Hotel opened in December of 2019 and as its name suggests, features an abundance of art – click here to get an inside look at the luxury hotel. In addition to being ranked among the top 10 in DFW by U.S. News, HALL Arts Hotel Dallas joins both Rosewood and Crescent Court among the top 10 hotels in Texas, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

No. 6 - The Adolphus, Autograph Collection

The 407-room Adolphus hotel was ranked No. 23 for the top hotels in Texas and No. 487 nationally. The 22-story tower was built in 1912 and modeled after a Germanic castle.