Here are the best 100 places to work in North Texas

The Dallas Business Journal is announcing the top 100 places to work for its 18th annual Best Places to Work Awards.
The list of winners was whittled down from several hundred nominees and were chosen to take part in the program that highlights workplaces that are embraced by their employees.
Selected companies were divided into five size categories based on employ count. Today, the Business Journal is revealing the recipients among the Small category. Rankings among these categories will be revealed on Oct. 14 as part of a live virtual event.
EXTRA LARGE (1,000-plus employees), was announced on Monday.
LARGE (250-999 employees), was announced on Monday.
MEDIUM (50-249 employees), was announced on Tuesday.
SMALL (25-49 employees), was announced on Wednesday.
MICRO (10-24 employees), which will be announced on Thursday.