Waterlogic USA Inc. will establish its North American Headquarters in Grapevine, according to a news release from the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The move will create up to 164 new jobs and $1.6 million in capital investment. Waterlogic received a grant of $524,000 from the Texas Enterprise Fund.

The company's LinkedIn profile currently indicates that it is currently headquartered in New Castle, Del.

“This latest investment is a testament to the free-market policies that have made Texas the best state in the nation for economic opportunity,” Governor Greg Abbott said in the press release. “I am grateful for Waterlogic’s investment and will continue to work to bring more jobs and greater prosperity to the Lone Star State."

The company, which provides drinking water dispensers, is one of the largest bottle-less cooler companies in the country.

"Waterlogic is a leading global designer, manufacturer, distributor and service provider of purified drinking water dispensers, and we are excited to announce the expansion of our manufacturing from China into a new state-of-the-art facility in Grapevine, Texas,” Waterlogic Americas’ Chief Executive Officer Casey Taylor said in a prepared statement. “The new facility will enhance our customer experience by providing domestic expertise, better responsiveness, and additional capacity to our customers in North America.”

Waterlogic is a global company and recently acquired Pure Water Technology Ohio and PWT Georgia, two large water dispenser businesses. Waterlogic has acquired 20 companies in 2019 to date, according to the company's website.

