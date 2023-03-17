Former RadioShack CEO to auction off Fort Worth dream home

After investing $12 million into the home, Len Roberts's house will be auctioned off by Interluxe on April 24

FORT WORTH, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner.

After investing $12 million into the home, Len Roberts's house will be auctioned off by Interluxe on April 24 with a starting price of $2.5 million.

However, Roberts, former CEO of RadioShack, is more than just the owner of this property located at 4400 Overton Crest St., in Fort Worth.

Born and raised in Chicago, Roberts, 74, was the CEO of major companies such as Arby's, Shoney's, and RadioShack. After decades of corporate leadership, he ended his career in 2006.

He served on the boards at J.C. Penney, Rent-A-Center, and TXU Energy and was also the vice chairman for Texas Health Resources.

As Roberts is moving out of this home and building another house in Mira Vista, six miles away from his current residence, he is also writing his memoir anticipating a November 2023 release date. The biography will depict stories about his life, including a chapter about his relationship with baseball legend Hank Aaron.

As a prominent executive, he had a new aspiration: to build his dream house that would serve as a gathering place for both the RadioShack organization and the greater DFW community.

Roberts and his wife, Laurie, had specific requirements for their dream house project, including an unrestricted budget and a design featuring limestone construction. In addition, the house needed to have the capacity to comfortably host events with up to 250 guests, complete with a PA system.

Following the five-year construction of building this hand-crafted home, Roberts expressed his gratitude by hosting a celebratory event for all those involved in the projects, including trade partners, builders, architects, designers, and all his neighbors.

Roberts recalls sending a handwritten invitation to each neighboring resident, expressing appreciation for their patience during the construction process that caused traffic delays, power outages, noises, and other inconveniences.

"I can't think of a major chief executive officer in DFW that was not at our home," said Roberts, who hosted throughout his 19 years at the home galas, charity events, and more.

Roberts feels this home in the Tanglewood neighborhood of Fort Worth is ideal for someone who wants to have "significant entertainment" and live in a community with great politics, business leaders, and a great spirit.

Situated on 1.82 acres of land and a mere 2 miles from Texas Christian University, this 12,000 square foot house resides next to Gary Patterson, former TCU football coach of 21 years.

Following the home auction, an estate sale will be hosted in mid-May, featuring select furnishings from the property.