In 25th year, Eatzi's works to revamp strategy amid pandemic

DALLAS — Eatzi’s just celebrated its 25th anniversary and is rolling out new strategies to help up its e-commerce and delivery game as it saw customer traffic fall 50 percent in parts of 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Adam Romo said the Dallas-based chain European market-style eatery was hit hard by the pandemic — college students went back to their parents’ houses, office-goers that made up a majority of breakfast and lunch business stayed home, professional sports teams the brand caters to weren’t in need of its services and individual consumers were eating at home more instead of dining at restaurants, due to lockdown.

“Every aspect of our business was significantly impacted negatively, and it was pretty scary,” Romo said. “When you see a decline like that, not knowing what's next, what's going to be the next step, how long is this going to be and all the government mandates. We were scrambling, but we made a lot of strategic initiatives to revamp things that we normally wouldn't have done.”

This month, the eatery launched its full website with all menu capabilities and online ordering, which its been working on since 2019, Romo said. Though it couldn’t speed up its website development in the pandemic, it was able to launch a rudimentary site three weeks after the lockdown mandates began to try and abet sales.

The no-frills site had lunch and dinner limited menus and curbside pickup, which Romo said was a big success in the interim of waiting for its full website.

