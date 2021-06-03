COVID shakes up D-FW Fortune 500 list

With revenue dropping over 30% for Irving-based ExxonMobil last year, a new company now leads the region in Fortune's newly releases rankings.

DALLAS — After a drop from Irving’s Exxon Mobil, Dallas-Fort Worth has a new leader in this year’s Fortune 500 rankings.

Healthcare giant McKesson has emerged as the region’s biggest company at No. 7 after it reported over $230 billion in revenue and saw profit grow 2,547% in 2020.

On the flipside to McKesson Corp.’s (NYSE: MCK) growth, the region’s former leading company, Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM), saw a more than 31.5% drop in revenue and ended 2020 in the red by north of $22 billion. The energy giant faced setbacks that crippled the entire industry, as the global energy market tumbled and coronavirus kept many at home.

COVID also put pressure on AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), the region’s third-largest company. The telecom and media company saw a 5.2% drop in revenue. After a drop of two spots, the telecommunications giant ended right behind Exxon at No. 11.

The vast majority of the over $850 billion in revenue reported from Dallas-Fort Worth-based companies came from the region’s top three companies.