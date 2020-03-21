Hundreds of local businesses around the Dallas Fort-Worth area are asking the community to shop small during the current COVID-19 crisis.

On Wednesday, Fort Worth Chef Jon Bonnell said although closing businesses and dining rooms has been the most difficult thing several owners have seen, it's the right decision for the community.

"Those who have closed are hoping we can limp along through this, and on the other side of this, come back to a vibrant restaurant scene one day. So please keep supporting your locals," Bonnell said.

Many places are offering free shipping, online streaming services, and even free products with purchases made.

All Good Things: Free shipping on all orders. Use code: FREESHIPPING

Alto is teaming up with Gardenuity to deliver complete garden kits to D-FW residents' doorsteps. Customers can order their kits on Gardenuity’s website and enter the code ALTO at checkout.

Bullzerk: 20% off online orders using promo code: WASHHANDS

Cultivar Coffee: $1 espressos, small drip coffee for service industry workers. All other coffee drinks are 50% off for service industry workers.

Dallas Soap Company: For at least the next two weeks, the company will donate 20% of all retail sales directly to out of work restaurant servers.

Flea Style is matching every dollar that comes through online purchases through the end of March. The business will then disperse the money evenly to vendors who have sold products in their stores this year.

Gaia Flow Yoga: The studio is offering online classes on its YouTube channel. Click here to watch.

Main at South Side in Fort Worth is doing daily live streams with musicians. Visit their Facebook page for stream details.

MudHook Bar: Duncanville ISD/Village Tech students can receive a free burger and fries special through March 20. The restaurant is fundraising in efforts of providing free meals to students through next week as well.

Oil & Cotton: Art supplies are available for curbside pickup and or delivery. Digital art lessons and classes will also be streamed online.

Oddfellows: The restaurant launched Oddfellows Provisions which offers produce and pantry items available for purchase.

Pink Magnolia: Pantry open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week, Eggs, butter, cleaning supplies and other items for sale.

Snuffer's: The location in Richardson is offering a free classic burger with the purchase of a $25 gift card. They are also offering free kids meal and activity menu with crayons with entree purchases. And free delivery through UberEats and Favor.

SoulTopia is selling "Metaphysical SoulPacks." Each week, they will update the kit with new items. They are $25 before tax and include free shipping.

Spinster Records: If you spend $50 you get a $10 gift card, you can a free shirt with purchases over $100, and both with purchases over $200. If you buy an audio system you get a $25 gift card. All of these purchases included free delivery within a 10-mile radius, curbside pickup or shipping. Customers 21 and older you get a Four Corners drink with their purchase.

Terry Black's Barbecue: For the rest of this month, they are offering 30% off to all medical workers, first responders and essential service providers for pickup, delivery or catering orders.

The Biscuit Bar: Children pre-K through12th grade can receive a free lunch at any stores 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. You can also sponsor a student’s free lunch for a donation of $3.

The Little Art Bus: They will deliver art kits within a 6-mile radius for a $5 delivery fee. Porch pick-up is free.

The Rustic: All in-person takeout and delivery orders through Favor get a $15 gift card with every entree purchased through a select menu.

Trompo: Food is 20% off until March 30, you can pick up at the taqueria or order through UberEats for the discount.

Uniform World Texas is offering free shipping on all scrubs.

Village Burger Bar: They are offering a kid's meals with adult entrée purchase. In addition to free delivery through UberEats, they are offering $8 off orders $30 or more.

Wild Detectives Bookstore: 25% off any purchase made online.

Whisk Crêpes Café: They are providing 10 free crepe meals per day to restaurants/bars/business employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also choose to sponsor a day of free meals for $50. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Wood and Vino Craft Studio is selling "Make and Take" art kits for curbside pick-up.

Zen Sushi: While supplies last, Zen Sushi is offering a bottle of chardonnay with all orders over $50. Note this under special instructions or call in your order. If you want to do contact-less delivery, call in.

Editor's note: Many local restaurants are offering curbside pick-up or free delivery through apps. Don't forget to check specific business websites and social media accounts for more information.

Is your business offering any unique promotions at this time? Email more information to digital@wfaa.com.

