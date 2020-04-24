AT&T's Randall Stephenson to step down as CEO; COO John Stankey is taking over

Shares of AT&T were trading up slightly after the announcement was made.

John Stankey has been named the new CEO of AT&T.

CEO Randall Stephenson will step down as CEO, and COO Stankey will become CEO effective July 1, according to a news release issued Friday. Stankey will also become a member of the board, effective June 1.

Stephenson, who has led the company for 13 years, will serve as executive chairman of the board until January to ensure a smooth transition.

Stankey already had lined up for the position in October, when he took on the role of COO and president.

A board committee engaged in a five-month search process for the next CEO before tapping Stankey.

"After an extensive evaluation, it was clear that John Stankey was the right person to lead AT&T into the future," AT&T director Beth Mooney, who led the committee, said in a prepared statement.

The transition comes at a time of change for AT&T as it grapples with the effects of COVID-19 and looks to expand its reach into the media industry after the acquisition of Time Warner less than two years ago. The company competes not only with Verizon and a revamped T-Mobile, but now also Netflix, Disney and Amazon.com.

Shares of AT&T were trading up slightly after the announcement was made.

Stankey joined AT&T in 1985. He has held roles that include corporate strategy and technology, along with operations and media, in addition to the posts of CEO of WarnerMedia and CEO of AT&T Entertainment Group.

"I appreciate the board’s confidence in me leading the company during our next chapter of growth and innovation in keeping people connected, informed and entertained," Stankey said in a statement. "We have a strong company, leading brands and a great employee team, which I’m privileged to lead."