AT&T requiring vaccinations for managers, masking for employees indoors

DALLAS — AT&T rolled out new steps around masks and vaccinations as the challenges around the pandemic rise.

The Dallas telecommunications provider is implementing the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, who work locations in areas with high or substantial transmission of COVID-19, according to a company statement. That means employees need to wear a face covering indoors, unless alone in an office or an enclosed area.

In addition, AT&T is requiring management employees be vaccinated before entering a worksite. It plans to begin discussions with its union groups to align on a path forward for those workers. There will be exceptions for employees unable to be vaccinated for medical or other reasons.

“Given the recent surge in the Delta variant, we are taking additional steps to help ensure the safety of our employees and customers, and provide for effective business continuity in what is a dynamic and uncertain environment,” AT&T said in the statement.

AT&T joins a growing list of companies that are rolling out new rules that require vaccinations and masks for employees. Citigroup Inc. told employees returning to offices in the New York area and other big U.S. cities that they’ll need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Bloomberg. Eli Lilly recently put out similar rules, according to Fox 59 in Indiana.

United Airlines will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by this fall.