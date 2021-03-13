AT&T CEO asked for — and received — less compensation despite promotion last year

John Stankey took over as CEO of AT&T on July 1, 2020.

DALLAS — AT&T’s John Stankey saw his overall compensation fall in 2020 even as he was promoted to CEO of the company. The reduction came after Stankey himself asked for less while the board also held back some items.

Stankey, who took over the CEO role from Randall Stephenson on July 1, 2020, saw overall compensation slide to $21 million last year, down from from $22.5 million in 2019, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In 2019, Stankey held the jobs of CEO of WarnerMedia and president and COO of AT&T.

Stankey asked for the reduction as the company worked its way through the pandemic that hampered revenue and shook up how the company operated its many units. The salary was reduced to $2.4 million from $2.9 million by the board group to focus compensation on the longer-term.

“In response to the unprecedented uncertainty and global economic stress impacting society, including AT&T stockholders and employees, Mr. Stankey requested, and the committee approved, a 50 percent reduction of his CEO salary" from when he took over on July 1 until the end of the year, the filing said. “Stankey’s salary for this period is $600,000. The forgone salary will not be made up or reimbursed.”