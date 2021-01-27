'Our local economy will benefit': New Amazon facility coming to Mansfield

Amazon said it will lease 219,000 square-feet of space for a package handling facility. It is currently under construction and will open later this year.

An Amazon facility will be the first tenant of the new Mansfield International Business Park, the company announced Wednesday.

In a news release, City Manager Joe Smolinski said the goal with the Mansfield International Business Park was to draw some of the world’s largest corporations to Mansfield.

The Mansfield International Business Park is a 155-acre industrial area located in the southwest portion of the city near FM 917.

"Clearly our plan has been successful. They don’t get much bigger than Amazon. We look forward to Amazon’s opening and the continued success of Mansfield International Business Park," Smolinski said in a release.

Amazon said it will lease 219,000 square-feet of space for a package handling facility. It is currently under construction and will open later this year.

The warehouse will serve as a delivery station of packages that come from Amazon’s larger fulfillment centers.

Mayor Michael Evans said the project and jobs it brings will be a big boost to the Mansfield economy.

"We are excited to have them in our city, bringing their innovative logistics technology and distribution operations to the Mansfield business community, as well as bringing jobs for our residents," Evans said. "Our local economy will benefit because of their investment in Mansfield."