FORNEY, Texas — North Texas has been selected for Amazon's newest distribution center.

The City of Forney made the announcement in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The Seattle-based corporation has already begun construction on a 200,000 square-foot center, according to the City.

Officials say the distribution center will be located in the Gateway Development. It’s expected to be completed by late 2020.

"The City is excited to add Amazon to our growing portfolio of businesses in the commercial sector," officials said in a written statement.

The announcement comes just days after the e-commerce giant confirmed it plans to hire 1,000 workers at a new warehouse near DFW Airport.

An Amazon representative told our partners at the Dallas Business Journal last year that the Seattle-based e-retailer had more than 22,000 full-time jobs in Texas and had invested more than $7 billion in the state since 2011.

