1,100-acre Big Cypress Bayou River Ranch being marketed in 'call for bids'

The land is just outside the town of Jefferson between Caddo Lake and Lake O’ the Pines and on the Big Cypress Bayou River.

At 1,101 acres, the Big Cypress Bayou River Ranch in Marion County about 160 miles east of Dallas offers a tapestry of pastures, wildlife-packed woods, live water, and big lakes.

It was previously listed at $3.6 million. It’s now being sold through a sealed-bid, private-offer “call for bids” process, with offers due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

The property has a 1,900-square-foot, three-bedroom house, a workshop and equipment building, a horse barn, a hay barn, and other buildings.

It has three lakes, the largest of which is 75 acres. The lake attracts migrating waterfowl and is the permanent home of many bird species, as well as a variety of fish and the occasional alligator.

There is a second 5-acre lake and a third lake is under construction and estimated to be 15 acres upon completion.