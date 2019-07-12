DALLAS — Whether you were born on the bayou or just want to live there, a ranch east of Dallas that’s hit the market could be just the place.

The ranch in Marion County about 160 miles east of Dallas offers a tapestry of pastures, wildlife-packed woods, live water and big lakes.

The land is just outside the town of Jefferson between Caddo Lake and Lake O’ the Pines and on the Big Cypress Bayou River.

For more photos of the property, click here.

It’s priced at $3.6 million.

The ranch has been owned by the same family for nearly 30 years and is packed with Texas historical significance.

The land is just outside the town of Jefferson between Caddo Lake and Lake O’ the Pines and on the Big Cypress Bayou River.

Courtesy of Icon Global

More than two miles of Trammel’s Trace traverses the property, according to agents with Icon Global Group who are marketing the ranch.

“This was an early Texas trail known to be used by historically significant figures such as Stephen F. Austin, Jim Bowie, Davy Crockett and Sam Houston, among others,” the Icon marketing materials state.

The property has a 1,900-square-foot, three-bedroom house, a workshop and equipment building, a horse barn, a hay barn and other buildings.

It has two lakes, the largest of which is 75 acres.

More on WFAA: