Breaking it down: How North Texas PPP loans stack up by ZIP code

Which areas of Dallas-Fort Worth — and industries — benefited most from the SBA's PPP?

The Small Business Administration recently released data on the Paycheck Protection Program earlier this month and it shows a partial breakdown of how the distribution of the loan money played out in North Texas.

The portion of PPP loan information the SBA released contains data down to the ZIP code for recipients approved for the funding.

PPP loans were earmarked to help small businesses weather the economic fallout and uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The data shows entities that were approved for PPP loans of $150,000 or more, but doesn’t show the specific loan amounts for each entity. Instead, the loan amounts are classified in ranges:

$150,000 to $350,000

$350,000 to $1 million

$1 to $2 million

$2 to $5 million

$5 to $10 million

The data provided by the SBA does not show whether the PPP loans were used by the respective entities or if the small businesses returned the funds. Some companies may have returned loans after deciding they did not need them.

Since the release of the data, the Dallas Business Journal has examined the loan distributions, which industries and areas of North Texas benefited the most:

PPP loan distribution by ZIP code in Dallas-Fort Worth

Nearly 112,000 DFW-based entities were approved for PPP loans and area businesses were approved for 28.8 percent of all PPP loans approved in Texas, according to a Business Journal analysis.

For this research, North Texas is defined as Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise counties.

The data shows 26,300 Dallas-based entities were approved for PPP loans, while Fort Worth had 10,290 entities approved and 6,400 businesses in Plano. Meanwhile, Arlington had 4,600 businesses approved for the PPP, Frisco had 4,000 loans approved and Irving had 3,720.

PPP loan money that was approved was concentrated more in North Dallas relative to other areas of Dallas. Of the top five ZIP codes that had the most PPP loan approvals in DFW, three ranked on the Business Journal’s Wealthiest ZIP Codes list in 2019: .

The top ZIP code to receive approval for PPP loan money is 75034, which received 1,871 approvals. The ZIP code has a median household income of $116,962. Meanwhile, 75093 has a median household income of $102,889 and received 1,666 PPP loan approvals. ZIP code 76092 received 1,452 PPP loan approvals and has a median household income of $207,127.

