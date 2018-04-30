Aerospace and defense contractor Bell, a Textron company, late Monday said an application for state funds filed by a consultant with the city of Fort Worth was done prematurely and contains inaccurate information.

The application spelled out details of a possible expansion to its Fort Worth headquarters that could have added hundreds of jobs.

Bob Hastings, an executive vice president with Bell, said Monday night there are no expansion plans and that the work listed was for if and when the company won some contracts five to 10 years from now. Bell recently laid off 120 workers, he said.Hasting said the company was looking into how the application was filed. No one at the Fort Worth headquarters had seen the application that asks the city for its help in nominating Bell for Texas Enterprise Zone Program funds.

"It caught us completely by surprise," he said.

Bell's plans were initially made known in a report Friday to the Fort Worth City Council that spelled out the company was going to spend $115 million on an expansion. Bell was asking the council to approve it application seeking $1.25 million at its May 8 meeting.

