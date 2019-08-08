From Frisco to Lakewood in Dallas, there are so many great places to live in North Texas.

According to realtor.com, one of the hottest neighborhoods in the state, actually in the country might surprise you.

Realtor.com analyzed 32,000 zip codes and it turns out, Arlington is one of the best places to live.

The website ranked zip code 76018 in southeast Arlington as the eighth most sought-after neighborhoods in the country.

The website says one of the biggest reasons is because it is affordable.

Realtor.com says the median home price for a move-in ready home in Arlington is around $215,000. This is compared to $459,000 for a Dallas home.

In Fort Worth, the average price for a house in $272,000.

RELATED: Mortgage rates plunge amid heightened trade war, recession fears

The website says another reason Arlington came out on top is because the average time a house is on the market for 20 days.

According to Realtor, the national average is 56 days.

Adding to Arlington's appeal, is that it is located in the middle of two major cities and is home to the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.

Out of the top 10 "Hottest Zip Codes of 2019," five ZIPs made the list for the first time.

This includes No.1 Grand Rapids, Mich. (49505); No. 4 Shawnee, Kan. (66203); No. 5 Rochester, N.Y. (14609); No. 8 Arlington, Texas (76018); and No. 9 Goffstown, N.H. (03045).

Click here to view full list.

