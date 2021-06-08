Peek inside this $2.8M penthouse for sale at Montgomery Plaza in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath penthouse is up for sale at Fort Worth's iconic Montgomery Plaza for nearly $2.9 million.
The penthouse, listed on May 26, has a rooftop terrace that sits behind the iconic sign to the plaza. The two-story, 3,483 square-foot penthouse has nearly 360-degree views with 19-foot ceilings. It was built in 1928 but was recently renovated.
The $2,895,000 home is the first listing in Fort Worth from Douglas Elliman Texas.
Montgomery Plaza was completed in 1928 and "quickly became a nationally recognized architectural icon," the website says. In 2004, the building was purchased to be converted into a luxury residential community.
"Today, Montgomery Plaza stands on the forefront of a Fort Worth Revival extending from the cultural district to the revitalized West Seventh Street District," the plaza website says.
Here's what the penthouse features:
- Trumeau style door frames
- Exquisite, 12-coat French lacquered woodwork
- Polished marble
- Herringbone wood floors
- Natural light from the original industrial windows
- An intimate library with custom cabinetry
- Second-floor game room with a wet bar leading to the rooftop terrace
- Private elevator
- Two dishwashers
- Five assigned parking spaces in the parking garage
- Outdoor living with a deck, pool, and patio