Peek inside this $2.8M penthouse for sale at Montgomery Plaza in Fort Worth

The house has a library, game room, two dishwashers and five parking spaces.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath penthouse is up for sale at Fort Worth's iconic Montgomery Plaza for nearly $2.9 million.

The penthouse, listed on May 26, has a rooftop terrace that sits behind the iconic sign to the plaza. The two-story, 3,483 square-foot penthouse has nearly 360-degree views with 19-foot ceilings. It was built in 1928 but was recently renovated.

The $2,895,000 home is the first listing in Fort Worth from Douglas Elliman Texas.

Montgomery Plaza was completed in 1928 and "quickly became a nationally recognized architectural icon," the website says. In 2004, the building was purchased to be converted into a luxury residential community.

"Today, Montgomery Plaza stands on the forefront of a Fort Worth Revival extending from the cultural district to the revitalized West Seventh Street District," the plaza website says.

Here's what the penthouse features:

Trumeau style door frames

Exquisite, 12-coat French lacquered woodwork

Polished marble

Herringbone wood floors

Natural light from the original industrial windows

An intimate library with custom cabinetry

Second-floor game room with a wet bar leading to the rooftop terrace

Private elevator

Two dishwashers

Five assigned parking spaces in the parking garage

Outdoor living with a deck, pool, and patio