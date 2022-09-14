World's largest interactive fountain now open in Dallas

The Nancy Best Fountain will transform from a large splash pad during the day to a dancing water show by sunset.

DALLAS — Fall may be approaching, but the summer heat's still looming around North Texas. Fortunately, there's a new attraction that'll help hundreds of people cool off in Dallas.

Klyde Warren Park has announced the opening of the Nancy Best Fountain, which is now the world's tallest interactive fountain. It's named after a longtime board member of the park that made a donation for the fountain with her husband.

"Nancy Best has been involved with this Park from the very beginning," said Park Co-Founder Sheila Grant. "She's been a tireless volunteer, donor, and advocate. She's at the Park nearly every week finding ways to make it even better for all our guests. The Park would not be what it is today without her attention to detail and exquisite taste."

The Nancy Best Fountain is downtown between Olive and Pearl Streets, and it's free for the public. It'll be open every day from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

During the day, the fountain serves as an interactive play/rest area. There's a 5,000-square-foot splash pad, which can keep hundreds of people cool.

Just after every sunset, the Fountain will transform into a 30-45 minute show with dancing water, choreographed lighting, and music. Guests are still welcome to play in the water during the show.

The fountain's park-inspired design includes stainless-steel "trees," "rosebud" bubblers and over 100 nozzles that make giant "leaves."

The Nancy Best Fountain operates like all of the other park fountains. It'll use recirculated water with a four-step filtration and sanitizing process. Park officials say there are over 400 pipes and conduits that connect the fountain to an 18,000-gallon water vault underground.