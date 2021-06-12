WFAA viewers share their favorite record: The Cure, Meatloaf, Elvis Presley, The Supremes

Music is so powerful. Dust off your records and tell us which is your favorite.

It's National Record Store Day and WFAA asked in the Saturday newscasts what your favorite record is.

Here are some of your responses:

"Candy Girl by New Edition"

"Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: The Wild, The Innocent and the E Street Shuffle"

"The 1964 Animals version of The House Of The Rising Sun"

"My favorite record/album is Van Morrison Astral Weeks released in 1968. Beautiful music."

"No Plans For Love by D-Nice/Neyo"

"Saturday Night Fever"

"Blue Monday. Fats Domino"

"Favorite record: Barry White's 'Rhapsody In White'"

"Favorite song He Stopped Loving Her Today by George Jones! Favorite song, I will Always Love You by Whitney Houston."

"Fave record Rhiannon"

"Britney Spears 'Glory' is my favorite record!"

"Led Zepplin One"

"'Tarzan Boy' by Baltimora"

"Richie Valenz"

"The Resistance - Muse"

"California Stars by Billy Bragg & Wilco"

"Disintegration, The Cure"

"Elvis - Jailhouse rock"

"Bob Dylan, Blood on the Tracks"

"My favorite record is Man in the Mirror by Michael Jackson. -Ayden 8 years old"

"Songs in the Key of Life by Stevie Wonder."

"Nas - Illmatic"

"Edgewater a local Dallas band"

"My favorite album/song is Roberta Flack 'Tryin Times'"

"Favorite record Elvis Presley's Moody Blues"

"The first 45 record that my Dad gave me was 'Baby Love' by the Supremes and that has always been one of my top favorites."

"My favorite album is Depeche Mode - Music for the Masses"

"My favorite album is a 12" maxi-single of No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer. Second favorite-the 40th Anniversary edition of the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack of Star Wars-A New Hope"

Debbie in Plano "Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell"

"Favorite record 'These Are the Times' by Dru Hill"

"Question of Balance by the Moody Blues"

"Aerosmith - Get Your Wings is my favorite album"

"Elton John Greatest Hits 1970 - 2002"

"My favorite record B.B. King and Peggy Scott."