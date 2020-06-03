DALLAS — A new spa with special services for cancer patients has opened inside the famous Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas.

The Hopemore offers regular facials and makeup services. But it also has spa services that are tailored specifically for clients who are going through chemotherapy.

“Just because people require different treatment doesn’t mean they want to be treated differently,” said The Hopemore Co-Founder Jeanna Doyle.

Doyle, who has more than 25 years of experience in corrective makeup and oncology esthetics, created the spa with her business partner Gina Betts.

They opened at the end of 2019. It's located on the sixth floor of the Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas. Clients just walk through the Michael Flores Salon to the back room, which is where The Hopemore is located.

“We can help women with wigs. We can help them with the makeup, but also the skincare, because there’s a lot of challenges with the skin when they’re going through treatment,” Doyle said.

Theresa Jones of Murphy was diagnosed with Stage 4 lobular breast cancer in October of last year.

“It had actually spread to my lungs, kidney, abdomen and my lymph nodes,” she said. “I’m going to do 12 (chemo) treatments total.”

Doyle showed Jones how to use makeup to create natural-looking eyebrows.

Jones said she normally chooses to wear a wig with bangs to cover her eyebrows.

“I’m always a little self-conscious about it. But now it’s like, they’re back!” Jones said. “I get a little bit of something back that I feel like I lost.”

Jones said she’s optimistic, because her most recent scan showed the tumors are shrinking.

“I think when you hear Stage 4 cancer, you think doom and gloom,” she said. “But I think there’s some hope.”

And that's been Doyle’s message all along.

“I feel like our [spa] name is not only a statement, but it’s a call to action,” Doyle said. “We want people to have more hope.”

