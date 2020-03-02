It's now February, and that means it's around the time when people typically fall off the workout or New Year's Resolution bandwagon.
But no one wants that to happen.
So here a few ways to stay fit this February- for free!
Click here to view the classes on a Google calendar.
Yoga Classes
- Black Swan Yoga: All classes are donation-based, all the time at their two Dallas locations.
- Toyota Music Factory holds donation-based yoga every Saturday at 9 a.m.
- Yoga with Dallas Yoga Center is held every Saturday at 10 a.m. at Klyde Warren Park
- Mindfulness Meditation with Dallas Yoga Center is held every Saturday at 11 a.m. at Klyde Warren Park
- Cosmic Café, a vegetarian café in Dallas, offers donation-based yoga throughout the week-- classes are at 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and at 10 a.m. Saturday.
- 721 Yoga hosts a donation-based yoga class every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Anderson Bonner Park in Dallas.
- Dallas Symphony Orchestra hosts free yoga twice a week at the Meyerson Center in the Arts District on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Weight Training and Cardio
- CrossFit Heat hosts a free workout at 9 a.m. on Saturdays at its location near Dallas Farmers Market.
- CrossFit Big D holds a free CrossFit class at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at its West Dallas location.
- Camp Gladiator runs every Saturday at Coppell High School at 7:30 a.m. and Ranchview High School at 8 a.m.
- Trophy Fitness is holding an open house with a free workout on Feb. 8 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Body Mountain Bootcamp hosts free classes every Saturday at 9 a.m. at Klyde Warren Park.
- Zumba is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Klyde Warren Park.
Running
- Pint Striders holds a social run every Thursday night at the British Beverage Company at 6:30 p.m.
- November Project will host their 100% Free Sunrise 6k on Feb 21. You can also train with the November Project for free.
- The Dallas Running Club also holds frequent social runs. For more details, check out their Facebook page here.
Free Trials
- Classpass is currently offering a one-month free trial to try out dozens of different spots across the area.