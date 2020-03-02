It's now February, and that means it's around the time when people typically fall off the workout or New Year's Resolution bandwagon.

But no one wants that to happen.

So here a few ways to stay fit this February- for free! 

Click here to view the classes on a Google calendar. 

Yoga Classes 

  • Black Swan Yoga: All classes are donation-based, all the time at their two Dallas locations.  
  • Toyota Music Factory holds donation-based yoga every Saturday at 9 a.m.
  • Yoga with Dallas Yoga Center is held every Saturday at 10 a.m. at Klyde Warren Park
  • Mindfulness Meditation with Dallas Yoga Center is held every Saturday at 11 a.m. at Klyde Warren Park
  • Cosmic Café, a vegetarian café in Dallas, offers donation-based yoga throughout the week-- classes are at 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and at 10 a.m. Saturday. 
  • 721 Yoga hosts a donation-based yoga class every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Anderson Bonner Park in Dallas.
  • Dallas Symphony Orchestra hosts free yoga twice a week at the Meyerson Center in the Arts District on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 8:45 a.m. 

Weight Training and Cardio

Running

Free Trials

