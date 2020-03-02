It's now February, and that means it's around the time when people typically fall off the workout or New Year's Resolution bandwagon.

But no one wants that to happen.

So here a few ways to stay fit this February- for free!

Click here to view the classes on a Google calendar.

Yoga Classes

Black Swan Yoga: All classes are donation-based, all the time at their two Dallas locations.

Toyota Music Factory holds donation-based yoga every Saturday at 9 a.m.

Yoga with Dallas Yoga Center is held every Saturday at 10 a.m. at Klyde Warren Park

Mindfulness Meditation with Dallas Yoga Center is held every Saturday at 11 a.m. at Klyde Warren Park

Cosmic Café, a vegetarian café in Dallas, offers donation-based yoga throughout the week-- classes are at 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and at 10 a.m. Saturday.

721 Yoga hosts a donation-based yoga class every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Anderson Bonner Park in Dallas.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra hosts free yoga twice a week at the Meyerson Center in the Arts District on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Weight Training and Cardio

CrossFit Heat hosts a free workout at 9 a.m. on Saturdays at its location near Dallas Farmers Market.

CrossFit Big D holds a free CrossFit class at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at its West Dallas location.

Camp Gladiator runs every Saturday at Coppell High School at 7:30 a.m. and Ranchview High School at 8 a.m.

Trophy Fitness is holding an open house with a free workout on Feb. 8 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Body Mountain Bootcamp hosts free classes every Saturday at 9 a.m. at Klyde Warren Park.

Zumba is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Klyde Warren Park.

Running

Pint Striders holds a social run every Thursday night at the British Beverage Company at 6:30 p.m.

November Project will host their 100% Free Sunrise 6k on Feb 21. You can also train with the November Project for free.

The Dallas Running Club also holds frequent social runs. For more details, check out their Facebook page here.

Free Trials