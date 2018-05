Friday, May 18

Taste of Addison

Byron Nelson

Saturday, May 19

Warbirds over Addison

Dave Mathews Band

Grapevine Main Street Fest

Elm Street Music and Tattoo Festival

Kenny Chesney

Royal Wedding watch parties in North Texas:

Doors are opening as early as 6 a.m. at some of your favorite spots in the area so you can be sure you don't miss a moment of this wedding!

The Londoner

The Rustic

British Emporium

The Statler

Watch the encore in theaters

Sunday, May 20

Bloody Mary Festival

© 2018 WFAA