A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market

Dolce Vita Ranch is considered to be in the Cross Timbers Eco Region of Texas.

Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million.

The property comprises equal parts of open pastureland and wooded areas and can appeal to a rancher, landowner or architecture aficionado. The property is well-manicured to create an ideal setting for both wildlife and livestock. Dolce Vita has three water wells, three ponds, two stock tanks, and creek access to both sides of Sanchez Creek.

The main residence of Dolce Vita sits at the highest point of the property. The 11,080-square-foot home features six bedrooms, six full baths and three half baths. Each room features views of the surrounding property, with most rooms featuring a balcony. The Italian-style home features amenities such as a swimming pool, media room, library, game room and a 3,700-bottle wine cellar. A fully equipped kitchen is also a part of the main residence.

In addition to the multi-level main home, a two-story guest house overlooks the swimming pool area. A four-stall horse barn with two storage bays is also featured on the property.