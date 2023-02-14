Texas has dropped down in 'Top 10 most sinful states' this year, study says

In comparison to WalletHub's 2022 study, Texas has improved slightly in the last year.

TEXAS, USA — WalletHub is back with its annual study of America's most sinful states. While Texas remains in the top 10, we do deserve some credit from dropping down the rankings a bit.

Every year, researches compare all 50 states under categories based on the Seven Deadly Sins like lust, greed, and anger.

Each category has a different number of metrics that lead to the states' overall score. The states are then ranked based on that 100-point score, with 100 being the highest level of sinfulness.

For 2023, the Lone Star State has been ranked the sixth most sinful state. Of course, that's higher than most, but we've actually dropped down from our number three spot in 2022.

That's more than what can be said for Nevada and California who still take first and second place respectively for most sinful.

Louisiana is now ranked third, followed by Florida and Pennsylvania.

This is actually the lowest sin ranking we've had in at least four years. Texas was in second place in 2020 and fourth in 2019.

Another pat on the back for Texas: We've moved down from the top state committing the sin of lust. After ranking first in 2022, we're now second (baby steps!).

The lust category is made up of four metrics per capita, focusing on teen birth rate, time and interest in adult entertainment, and arrests for prostitution and commercialized vice.

Here are two areas that we apparently need to work on: Texas is ranked sixth for vanity and tenth for jealousy.

The vanity category was based on three metrics: the number of beauty salons per capita, web searches on plastic surgeries and the money people spend on personal care.

Jealousy is based on thefts, identity thefts, fraud and other complaints per capita.