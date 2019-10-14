Two Utah firefighters are receiving praise after they found a creative way to keep a young girl calm at the scene of a car accident.

North Davis Fire District Fire Chief Mark Becraft said the firefighters let a young girl paint their nails after she and her mother were in a car accident Saturday in the northern Utah city of Clearfield.

Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd checked on the crying and screaming girl while medics evaluated her mother. Nobody was seriously injured.

They asked her about the nail polish she was holding and offered to have their nails painted. Both men have young daughters.

Becraft said the girl was instantly soothed. Hadley and Lloyd left the scene with purple manicures.

